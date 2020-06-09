One of the kingmakers, Chief Olajide Dada, the Ejemoye of Epe-Ekiti, confirmed the choice of Adesoye as the oba-elect to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Epe-Ekiti.

Dada said that Adesoye emerged as the oba-elect at a traditional rite on Monday evening under the supervision of Chief Araba Awo of Ijero Kingdom.

The oba-elect, who hails from Arowosapo Ruling House, emerged winner amongst the five other contestants.

Adesoye is the 15th to fill the vacant stool in the community, following the demise of Oba Emmanuel Agbeleoba, who joined his ancestors on Nov. 30, 2018.

NAN reports that Adesoye was born on Sept. 27, 1988.

He attended the then University of Ado-Ekiti and University of Ibadan, for his First and Masters Degrees in Philosophy.

He was a lecturer at the Osun State College of Education, Ilesa, Basorun, Ibadan Study Centre, from 2017 to March 2019 where he taught Philosophy of Education; Social Environment and Nigeria’s Political Life.

The new monarch is currently running his Doctorate Degree in Philosophy also at the University of Ibadan.

Adesoye was the President, National Association of Ijero Local Government Students, University of Ado-Ekiti chapter.

He lectures at the Marian Institute, Imomo-Ijebu in Ogun; a tutor in Philosophy, Logic and Critical Thinking programme of the University of Ibadan; and also a writer.

In his reactions, Adesoye thanked people of the community and the kingmakers for electing him to be their next king.

The oba-elect said his objective in life is “to secure the position of the Elepe of Epe-Ekiti with a view to providing the exact leadership that the times and the future of our great community necessarily require.”

He assured them that the community would witness more greatness and development during his reign.

Adesoye promised to continue from where the immediate past monarch stopped, saying that there would be more government presence in the town.