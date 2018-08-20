news

Nigeria's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Muhammadu Dodo, has called on the federal government to ban unemployed Nigerians from traveling to the Arab country in a bid to save the country's image.

While speaking during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, he urged Nigerians to stop trooping to the country in search of jobs because most of them tend to suffer.

He said, "I have sent a letter through the Foreign Affairs Ministry for government to ban such people from coming here because they are suffering.

"I am also appealing to Nigerians to try as much as possible to get something doing in Nigeria instead of coming here because it is not easy. Thousands of people from various countries have left here."

The diplomat warned that a lot of Nigerian women who are working in Saudi Arabia are being abused while others are heavily involved in the drug trade.

"There are many Nigerians on death row for the offence. There are many cases before I assumed office eight months ago; I always intervene but there is not much I can do even though we have some little successes," he said.

Travel agents to blame for influx of Nigerians

Dodo blamed travel agents who secure passports and visas for unsuspecting Nigerians who are not fully aware of the situation in Saudi Arabia.

"The agents manage to get passports and visa for their clients and when they have problems, they come to the embassy daily," he said.

He urged Nigerians to be more aware of the situation before jumping on a plane to Saudi Arabia to avoid encountering hardship when they arrive.

In June, Dodo told NAN that since he assumed duty as ambassador, he noticed an increase in the number of Nigerian women arriving Saudi Arabia to work as maids and decided to intervene. He disclosed that, through his intervention, a total of 1,000 housemaids had been deported back to Nigeria.