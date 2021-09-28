Shehu, who made the appeal specifically to the Russia authorities during a visit to Russian Peoples' Friendship University (RUDN), urged the authorities to consider ways of aiding Nigerian students who are now stranded in Nigeria.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss issues on bilateral education and scientific cooperation between Nigeria and Russia, as well as the welfare of Nigerian students in the University.

The envoy made the appeal following the ban on Nigerian students returning to Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing out that some of the students of the institution are now stranded in Nigeria.

Shehu who met with Ms. Larisa Efremova, the School’s Vice-Rector for International Affairs, appealed that the university could begin online classes to cater to those who could not return to continue physical classes.

The Ambassador also appealed to the University to give special consideration to Nigerian students who may have difficulty in paying their fees on time, while assuring that the Embassy will continue to facilitate that where necessary.

With respect to the exchange programmes and support to the University, the Ambassador assured of his willingness to take advantage of their platform to inform academics on African issues.

While receiving the Nigerian Envoy, the Vice-Rector at RUND highlighted the excellent records of Nigerian students, who are mainly in the medical and engineering field.

She said that qualified Nigerians will continue to study in the University through the bilateral cooperation agreement between Nigeria and Russia.