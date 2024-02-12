Enugu bottle, sachet water producers to shut down due to high production costs

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of ATWAP, Enugu State Chapter, Tony Edike, and its State Secretary, Sir Clems Nwamadi, on Sunday in Enugu.

The statement was issued after members of the ATWAP Enugu State Chapter held an emergency meeting in Enugu on February 8, 2024, on the challenges confronting all members of the association.

It said from Monday, February 12 (tomorrow) to Thursday, February 15, 2024, all Table Water Producers in Enugu State, including Sachets and Pet Bottles, are required to down tools and suspend all production.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, “This is to enable us to seek a workable solution to the many challenges being faced by our members.

“The current harsh economic situation in the country, especially as it affects materials and other logistics for the production of sachet water in the state, was critically reviewed.

“After hours of deliberations on the overwhelming challenges being encountered by ATWAP members, especially the over 500% increase in the prices of raw materials and other factors of production, we have to come to this decision.

“Following the 500% increase in the prices of raw materials, which included, nylon, parking bags, purifying materials, procurement of water from boreholes located outside the city, diesel, high electricity tariff, haulage/transportation, and other maintenance and staff costs, we had to close shop.

“Also, the upward review of various fees charged by both agencies of the state and local governments within our areas of operations is also a factor,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that ATWAP after receiving field reports from various zones of the association indicated that many producers had shut down their factories due to the high cost of materials and other production challenges that had increased their rate among the members.

The statement said that ATWAP Enugu State Chapter hereby resolves as follows: “With effect from February 16, 2024, a Bag of Sachet Water (20 sachets) will be sold at 300 to enable the producers to sustain their operations and rescue their businesses/investments from total collapse.

“Any defaulter/violator of this resolution which was unanimously endorsed by all members of ATWAP Enugu State Chapter, will pay a fine of ₦200,000 per any truck/driver caught by the ATWAP Task Force already mandated to enforce the exercise.

“Members are advised to mobilise their staff during the period of the factory shutdown to clean up their equipment and keep their environment clean as the Task Force will soon embark on Factory Inspection to ensure that members comply with standard operating procedures.”