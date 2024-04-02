Enugu traditional ruler gifts house to 55-year-old indigent vulcaniser

Asadu, who is the Traditional Ruler of Edem-ani Ogwugwu Community in Nsukka, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State donated to the community.

Asadu in a remark in Nsukka, while handing over the one room and parlour with bathroom and toilet facilities to Onyekachi Ozioko, a Vulcaniser, said he would continue to use the wealth given to him by God to serve humanity.

He said that it was the empathy and sympathy he had for fellow human beings that always moved him to help the poor and build houses for indigent members of Edem-ani.

“I am not helping the poor or building houses for them because I am the richest but because of empathy and sympathy, I have for my fellow human being.

“This house l am handing over today is the number eight house I have built and handed over to poor people in the Edem-ani community free of charge.

“Today’s own is unique because it is the first one since Thursday last week Enugu State Government appointed me as the Chairnan of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council,” he said.

The traditional ruler Chairman urged Ozioko to use the house built for him to settle down and raise a family for himself.

“Having built this house for you, I expect you to start preparing for marriage as age is no longer on your side.

“At your present age you are supposed to have married with children, I will be happy to hear in due course that you are married,” he stated.

Asadu appealed to the Edem-ani people to help Ozioko furnish the house with beds, chairs, and cooking utensils among other things he would use in the new house.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appeal got an immediate response from community members present who started making donations of money to buy a bed, mattress, cooking utensils, and chairs among others for Ozioko.

Asadu’s wife who accompanied the husband to the event donated ₦200, 000 on behalf of herself and her children to help in equipping the Vulcanizer’s new house.

In a remark, Chief Gabriel Ezema who spoke on behalf of title holders in the area thanked the traditional ruler immensely for building a house for Ozioko free of charge.

“This house you built is not only a relief to Ozioko but to all of us in this area.

“This is not the first time you are building houses for indigent members of the community and I know it would not be the last. Our prayer is that God will reward you abundantly,” he added.

Ezema commended the wife of Asadu for being a good wife, supporting the husband as well as allowing him to use his wealth to help the community and poor people.

“Behind every successfully man, there is a good woman behind him,” the royal father said.

Responding, Ozioko thanked Asadu and his royal family members for their benevolence in rescuing him from the valley of hopelessness with a beautiful roof over his head.

Ozioko said that he almost lost hope in life when at 55 years old, he had no house of his own; with this house, our traditional ruler has given me hope and reason to live and be happy.

“I am humbled and speechless by Igwe’s gesture, this is so because my life for the past four decades now has been miserable with nothing to show.

“Not that I am not hustling to be a better person as a Vulcaniser but the money I get, I don’t know how I spent it.

“I will reciprocate this gesture by avoiding excess intake of alcohol and completely avoid my old ways of live and look for a life partner to marry,” he said.

The Vulcaniser expressed appreciation to Asadu’s wife and all who contributed money to enable him to buy property to equip his new house and prayed to God to replenish their pockets in millionfold.

NAN reports that the Enugu State Government had in a press statement signed by Prof Chidiebere Onyia, the Secretary to the State Government last Thursday announced the appointment of Igwe Asadu as the new Chairman, of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council.