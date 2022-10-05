Enugu State’s teachers demand full implementation of N30,000 national minimum wage

He listed some of the challenges as the withholding of outstanding promotions; non-payment of terminal benefits to retired teachers and non-recruitment of new teachers.

Speaking during activities marking the 2022 World Teachers Day, Odo saluted the courage of teachers in the face of economic challenges facing the state and the country.

He said that this year’s celebration was low-key hence the NUT in the state decided to declare prayers instead of making merry.

He added that the theme of this year’s celebration: “Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers’’ reflected the mood in Enugu State at the moment.

“Without teachers there can never be any meaningful transformation either in the state or in Nigeria,’’ Odo stressed.