Enugu State’s teachers demand full implementation of N30,000 national minimum wage

News Agency Of Nigeria

Teachers in Enugu State on Wednesday demanded full implementation of the N30,000 national minimum wage from the state government.

Teachers are celebrated on October 5 annually. (Punch)

Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state, Mr Theophilus Odo, said teachers needed to be paid the minimum wage as they were facing challenges.

He listed some of the challenges as the withholding of outstanding promotions; non-payment of terminal benefits to retired teachers and non-recruitment of new teachers.

Speaking during activities marking the 2022 World Teachers Day, Odo saluted the courage of teachers in the face of economic challenges facing the state and the country.

He said that this year’s celebration was low-key hence the NUT in the state decided to declare prayers instead of making merry.

He added that the theme of this year’s celebration: “Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers’’ reflected the mood in Enugu State at the moment.

“Without teachers there can never be any meaningful transformation either in the state or in Nigeria,’’ Odo stressed.

The UNESCO set aside the annual World Teachers Day in 1994 to appreciate the role of teachers in the transformation of humanity and societies.

News Agency Of Nigeria

