Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, state’s Commissioner for Health, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday.

Obi said that the Ministry of Health confirmed the 30 new cases in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He noted that the number of confirmed cases undergoing treatment was 138 and 31 discharged.

“New laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is 30, total laboratory confirmed cases 174, cases on treatment 138, those on discharged 31 and number of deaths recorded is five,” he said.

The commissioner urged the public to continue to observe the precautionary measures by the NCDC to stay safe.

He advised that persons who develop symptoms or know anyone who may have developed the symptoms, should contact or call the following telephone numbers; 08182555550, 09022333833.