Enugu schools to resume January 10, says Commissioner

”The ministry has informed all schools to observe all existing COVID-19 prevention protocols. The ministry will also work relentlessly to ensure that schools in the state still remained COVID-19 free.

”We are going to do that by active cooperation and collaboration of schools’ management. As schools resume on Monday, the ministry supervisors will move from school to school to ensure all necessary COVID-19 prevention protocols are observed or put in place,” he said.

The commissioner urged schools to get their temperature thermometers ready, make provision for running water and soap or alternatively alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

”They must also ensure good spacing of the pupils as well as functional sick bay and first aid box to ensure quick medical attention and isolation of any pupil suspected to fall sick during school hours.