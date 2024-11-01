ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu Police dismiss fake audio on WhatsApp rules linked to Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner ordered a thorough intelligence-led investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for creating and circulating the audio.

Kanayo Uzuegbu, Commissioner of Police Enugu State
Kanayo Uzuegbu, Commissioner of Police Enugu State

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday in Enugu.

“The public is advised to disregard the audio, as it does not represent any official communication from the command.

"The police have started an investigation and manhunt to identify social media influencers using the misleading audio.

“It is essential to note that WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is a reputable international organisation that would not use such third-party sources to announce changes to its services," he said.

The spokesman said the commissioner had ordered a thorough intelligence-led investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for creating and circulating the audio.

"The CP has expressed concern over the misuse of his image in spreading this false information,” he added.

Enugu Police dismiss fake audio on WhatsApp rules linked to Commissioner

