The police command in Enugu state said it had arrested two armed robbery suspects, allegedly terrorising residents of Udenu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, stated this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said the suspects were arrested on July 27 by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

He said that a locally-made single-barrel pistol, one live cartridge, N70,000 cash and two cell phones were recovered from the them.

“The suspects were arrested at about 9.15 p.m. at Obollo-Afor in Udenu LGA after dispossessing one Ifeanyi Ukwueze, a chemist, of his valuables.

“The valuables include N70, 000 and two cell phones, which were forcibly collected at gunpoint,’’ he further stated.

In a related development, Amaraizu said the command also arrested five cult suspects on July 28 at Amankanu Village in Ohafia Oduma community in Aninri LGA.

He said the Anti-Cult Unit of the command recovered one locally-made pistol and axe from them.

He said that the suspects were arrested on intelligence report pointing to their involvement in serious cult activities in the community.