Enugu PDP guber candidate promises to raise GDP to $30b

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Peter Mbah, the Enugu State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate says his administration will move the state Gross Domestic Product from its current $4.4 billion to $30 billion in the next eight years if elected.

Peter Mbah, Enugu State Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate.
He said that this would be achieved through targeted policy incentives that enhanced public private investments in key growth enabling sectors.

The sectors, he said, include energy, and natural resources development, agro-allied industrialization, private sector development and integrated productive infrastructure development.

”This growth enhancing sectoral focus will be underpinned by key enablers such as inclusive and transparent governance, human capital development and science and technology.

”My team will achieve zero percent rate in the poverty headcount index through government enabled private sector development and reduce the percentage population in abject poverty to zero.

”Together, these programmes will make Enugu one of the top three states in Nigeria in terms of GDP,” Mba said.

On land administration, the governorship candidate said his administration would digitize the system, introduce Geographic Information System (GIS) and enhance the process of Certificate of Occupancy to block incidences of racketeering.

Mba said he would industrialize the state by creating enabling environment for the private investors to operate.

News Agency Of Nigeria

