Enugu PDP guber candidate promises to raise GDP to $30b

He said that this would be achieved through targeted policy incentives that enhanced public private investments in key growth enabling sectors.

The sectors, he said, include energy, and natural resources development, agro-allied industrialization, private sector development and integrated productive infrastructure development.

”This growth enhancing sectoral focus will be underpinned by key enablers such as inclusive and transparent governance, human capital development and science and technology.

”My team will achieve zero percent rate in the poverty headcount index through government enabled private sector development and reduce the percentage population in abject poverty to zero.

”Together, these programmes will make Enugu one of the top three states in Nigeria in terms of GDP,” Mba said.

On land administration, the governorship candidate said his administration would digitize the system, introduce Geographic Information System (GIS) and enhance the process of Certificate of Occupancy to block incidences of racketeering.