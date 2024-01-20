ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu signs multi-million dollar deal with group to build entertainment park, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stressed that it was a multi-million-dollar investment that would bring Enugu back to its preeminent position and make it a premier destination for investment.

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]
Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Governor Peter Mbah stated this shortly after the official signing of the deal at Government House, Enugu.

He said the concept of the Arena and entertainment park was to develop a multi-purpose sports, education and entertainment hub for all the sports needs, from training facilities for a number of sports and education of the athletes, to become professionals.

The governor added that the concept was also to develop an entertainment centre housing various aspects of the creative industry, beginning with animation and development of film and content making.

Mbah said it would create a hospitality hub that houses live work, and play facilities such as hotels, residential accommodations, restaurants and cinemas.

The governor stressed that it was a multi-million-dollar investment that would bring Enugu back to its preeminent position and make it a premier destination for investment.

He said the state was open for business and ready to partner with any genuine local and foreign investor(s) that would create employment and grow the economy exponentially.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of DEL- YORK, Linus Idahosa, said 042 Arena and Entertainment Park would have a sports arena with training facilities, athletes accommodation, physical therapy and a sports medical centre.

He explained that the entertainment facilities would have screening rooms, stages and amphitheatres as well as an animation outsourcing hub, support and logistics centre for the creative industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Del-York Agency is one of Africa’s leading marketing communication agencies with expertise in media buying and selling, creativity, marketing, PR, production and market insight.

