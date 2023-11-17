ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu Govt urges farmers to engage in onion farming to boost production in the state

News Agency Of Nigeria

Onion farmers in the state need to increase production so as to reduce high cost and scarcity as well as have enough of the produce in the coming years.

The Programme Manager, ENADEP, Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Enugu on Friday. Onyeisi said it was important for onion farmers in the state to increase their onion production so as to reduce high cost and scarcity as well as have enough of the produce in the coming years.

According to him, onions are presently cultivated in the state in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state. He said that the agency would come up with a plan on getting the data of all the onions farmers in the state.

“We are encouraging farmers to put more effort to cultivate much of the produce in the state.

“This is how tomatoes farmers started and now much tomatoes are being cultivated and harvested in Nsukka.

“In Enugu, cucumber is also being cultivated so, it will not be different from onions.

“I believe in the next few years, farmers will be producing onions in large quantity so as to prevent its scarcity and its high cost in markets,” he said.

NAN reports that the price of onions have gone up drastically as a big bag is sold for ₦120,000 while a painter goes for between ₦5,000 and ₦6,000 respectively in major markets in the state. Meanwhile, some of the dealers told NAN that the hike in price was caused by the high fares caused by the fuel subsidy removal, bad roads, multiple taxes and insecurity.

At the onion market in Garki, Agbani Road, a dealer, simply known as Ibrahim said that they spend days on the road due to the bad roads from the North to the South East. According to him, some drivers sleep on the road and this affects our produce. We also face challenges of high cost of diesel which we buy at between ₦1,300 and ₦1,500 a liter.

