Enugu govt raises alarm over alleged sabotage of Digital Industrial Park project

Kama said that DIP was under construction by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) at the green triangle of the popular Murtala Mohammed Park in Enugu North Local Government Area of the state.

He stressed that the persons involved in the sabotage of the project were disrupting the ongoing construction works at the site.

According to Kama, Enugu State Government has allocated Plot OS/1, Old GRA Enugu where the green triangle, Murtala Mohammed Park is located to the NCC.

He said that the plot was allocated to NCC through the Enugu State Ministry of Land’s letter reference No. LEN:38779/8, dated September 8, 2020, for the construction of Digital Industrial Park.

Emphasizing the importance of the Digital Industrial Park in the state, the commissioner pointed out that the Park would give birth to digital and economic transformation of the state.

Kama said it will advance the goals of the South East geo-political zone in particular and Nigeria in general.

The state government warned that the perpetrators of the illegality would face the full wrath of the law when arrested.

“Any person with genuine grievance is encouraged to channel it through the appropriate government agency,” the commissioner said.