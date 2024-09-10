RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enugu Govt probes meat sellers over sale of dead animals to curb zoonotic diseases

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner added that eating dead animals could lead to serious health implications for the end users.

Prof Ikechukwu Obi, Enugu Commissioner for Health
Prof Ikechukwu Obi, Enugu Commissioner for Health

Recommended articles

The government warned butchers, poultry and livestock farmers against the unhealthy practice to avoid the spread of infectious diseases. The warning is contained in a statement jointly issued by the Commissioner for Health, Prof Ikechukwu Obi, and his counterpart in Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Patrick Ubru, in Enugu.

The commissioners raised the concern, following a whistleblowing tipoff by some members of the public that animals which died of flu and other zoonotic diseases were sold in the meat market.

They stressed that the government had activated its departments of public health, veterinary, and local government disease surveillance and notified their officers to investigate the alleged practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the act as unacceptable, the commissioner counselled that eating dead animals could lead to serious health implications for the end users. They reiterated that the crime would not go unpunished as the state health officers were already visiting livestock farms and abattoirs for investigations.

“The government reiterates that the sale of animals that died of unknown causes outside the normal methods of preparation is a serious crime.

“There are grave health risks associated with consuming such meat as it can lead to zoonotic diseases which are easily transmitted from animals to humans,” they said.

While calling on members of the public to remain vigilant and watch out for such practices, the commissioners said the act could lead to epidemics of varying magnitude with severe health consequences.

They also urged the general public to report any suspicion through the following ministries’ hotlines – 08037178703, 08066865511, 08037431577 or 08033375344.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that the Veterinary Department, of the State Ministry of Agriculture in July stormed Afo Awkunanaw Gariki Market where they discovered some people selling uninspected and dead animals as meat to the public.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

House of Reps orders JAMB to remit ₦3.602 billion to federal revenue fund

House of Reps orders JAMB to remit ₦3.602 billion to federal revenue fund

Kano APC chair urges Kwankwaso to order Yusuf to punish missing palliative culprits

Kano APC chair urges Kwankwaso to order Yusuf to punish missing palliative culprits

Enugu Govt probes meat sellers over sale of dead animals to curb zoonotic diseases

Enugu Govt probes meat sellers over sale of dead animals to curb zoonotic diseases

Ajaero's detention illegal, aimed at derailing new minimum wage rollout - NLC

Ajaero's detention illegal, aimed at derailing new minimum wage rollout - NLC

Amid hardship, Yari donates 44 Jeeps to APC leaders, furnishes office with ₦400m

Amid hardship, Yari donates 44 Jeeps to APC leaders, furnishes office with ₦400m

Tinubu gets backing in anti-banditry war as over 1,000 soldiers resign from army

Tinubu gets backing in anti-banditry war as over 1,000 soldiers resign from army

Fuel scarcity: NULGE chairman dies at filling station while queuing for petrol

Fuel scarcity: NULGE chairman dies at filling station while queuing for petrol

DSS releases NLC president Joe Ajaero after standoff with labour unions

DSS releases NLC president Joe Ajaero after standoff with labour unions

Maiduguri flooded as Alau dam breaks down

Maiduguri flooded as Alau dam breaks down

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August (Twitter)

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones (4L); Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Umar Yahuza (5L); and other officials during the latter advocacy visit on Drug Abuse to Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Lokoja

Kogi Govt, NDLEA join forces to tackle drug abuse in schools, target females

Repentant Boko Haram members

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897