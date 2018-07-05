Enugu govt introduces consolidated property tax

news

The Enugu State Government has replaced all forms of tenement and property rates payments in the state with the Land Use Charge.

Mr Emeka Odo, Chairman of Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, disclosed this in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday.

Odo noted that the new development was consequent upon the enactment of the Land Use Charge (Amendment) Law of Enugu State.

“By the virtue of this law, all payments or charges and rates on property have been consolidated into a single property law called Land Use Charge.

“The general public is hereby advised to ignore all Demand Notices issued to them in respect of tenement and property rates as these rates are no longer payable.

“The Land Use Charge Law has voided all such taxes by local government councils and other agencies of government,’’ he said.

According to him, instead the state residents are advised to pay only the Land Use Charge to the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service.

Odo said that the Demand Notice for Land Use Charge is currently being served to all property owners in the state.

“Each property owner should, on receipt of the Demand Notice, go to any commercial bank to make payment directly,’’ he said.