Enugu Govt imposes vehicle movement restriction in 3 LGAs ahead of Saturday's rerun election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The LGAs were restricted to enable orderly conduct of the election.

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]
The Secretary to the state government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, announced the restriction in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three local government areas are Enugu South, Igboeze North and Udenu. Onyia said that the restriction would enable orderly conduct of the election.

There shall be no movement of vehicles on the roads or any form of transportation in the areas affected, from midnight of Friday to 6.00 pm on Saturday.

“Those on essential duty such as INEC officials, election observers, health workers and other relevant organisations are, however, exempted.

“Enugu people are enjoined to adhere to the directive for the conduct of a free, fair, credible and peaceful election.

“Security agencies have been briefed and are to ensure enforcement of the order, while all security agents not posted on election duty by their respective agencies, are barred from the election venues,” Onyia said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enugu Govt imposes vehicle movement restriction in 3 LGAs ahead of Saturday's rerun election

