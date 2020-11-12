This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Obi.

He said that the vaccination and fumigation was carried out following the confirmation of the yellow fever outbreak in the area.

Obi said that the state government had began Active Case Surveillance to obtain necessary information on the epidemic for further decision making.

He confirmed that the vaccination and fumigation was carried out by a medical team from the State Ministry of Health.

”The team was led by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Obi and Officers of the Enugu State Fire Service, led by the Chief Fire Officer, Mr Okwudiri Ohaa,” he said.

Enugu State government has commenced the mass vaccination and fumigation of the communities in Ette and Umuopu in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state, affected by Yellow Fever. [Twitter/@EnuguSGov]

Obi added that the government had prepositioned General Hospital Ogrute in Enugu Ezike, and have commenced treatment with Ambulance Service for Emergency.

The Commissioner said that the state government had constituted Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group for the Yellow Fever Epidemic.

He noted that the state government had embarked on risk communication in the affected communities, and had formally notified the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Also the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and the National Arbovirus and Vectors Research Centre for a sustained response since Yellow Fever has also been reported in other states in Nigeria.

Obi disclosed that the measures were in compliance with the directives of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and in line with laid down guidelines to combat such epidemic.

He thanked traditional rulers, religious leaders, Presidents General of Town Unions, other stakeholders and the good people of Enugu State who had, in so many ways, contributed to the expedited response to the epidemic in Enugu State.

The Commissioner, therefore, advised the public not to be vaccinated twice against the pandemic.

He said that Yellow Fever was transmitted through mosquito bites and urged the public to remove its breeding sites around them.

”Once you are not feeling well, please visit a nearby hospital,” Obi advised.