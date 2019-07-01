The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mr Ogbonna Idike, told newsmen in Enugu that the ongoing exercise was a deliberate effort to ensure free movement of goods and humans.

Idike said that members of the joint task force comprised representatives of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps and state’s Ministry of Transport.

He said that the joint task force would impound items blocking roads, adding that the ministry had gone round to create awareness.

The permanent secretary pleaded with traders, commercial and private drivers not to use their wares and vehicles to block roads.

Idike said that offenders caught would be tried in a mobile court, noting that people must understand that “it is unlawful to occupy the road and claim it is a mechanic workshop or trading point’’.

According to him, the joint task force will ensure that all the flash points where we experience strong traffic congestion are cleared.

“In Enugu, we have bus stops, you cannot pick passengers anyhow. We have areas where you can do your trading; you cannot continue to do trading along our roads.

“People are dying as a result and it is slowing down the economic growth of the state.

“We have impounded some vehicles and after the mobile court sitting, we will start releasing the vehicles and other impounded items.

“We want people to understand the need to maintain a safe environment. We have not collected any dime from any of them until the court rules,’’ he said.

The permanent secretary decried a situation where some roads within Enugu metropolis had been taken over by mechanics and traders.

“If you go through Holy Ghost Church and main market, you spend over 30 minutes to pass through the place. If you go through Abakpa market, you are going to experience the same thing.

“The same goes for Eke Obinagu in Emene, Mayor bus stop and other areas,’’ he said.

He noted that in some states, people experience traffic congestion due to bad roads but in Enugu, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had been able to asphalt almost all roads in Enugu, so there was no need for traffic congestion.