Enugu Govt bans unauthorised use of vehicle with tinted glasses

The ban is contained in a statement issued and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia in Enugu. According to Onyia, the ban is in line with the state government’s determination to combat the nefarious activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements in the state.

He said that the ban shall take effect after four weeks from the notice, with consequent enforcement starting from Sept. 4.

“This is to give owners of vehicles with tinted glasses, who did not obtain Police Tinted Permits before the suspension of its issuance by the Nigeria Police Force on June 7, 2021, sufficient time to have them removed or replaced if they are factory fitted, in accordance with the provisions of the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Defaulting vehicles shall be impounded by the enforcement taskforce and shall not be released to their owners until the tinted glasses are removed or replaced and the specified fines paid,” he warned.

Onyia further reiterate that the ban was primarily aimed at curtailing the activities of criminals and to generally enhance the security and safety of the good people and residents of Enugu State.