ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor promises ₦10m reward for anyone who helps find killers of 2 policemen

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor has vowed to go after those who murdered the policemen and other security agents.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State says he'll use every resource at his disposal to bring the killers to book [Premium Times Nigeria]
Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State says he'll use every resource at his disposal to bring the killers to book [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

He said the government would use every resource at its disposal to bring the killers to book.

Mbah announced the reward while briefing newsmen after a State Security Council meeting at the Government House, Enugu, which also had in attendance, the state's Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu.

Others are the State Director, State Security Services, Theresa Egbunu; Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brig.-General Murtala Abu; and the State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Peter Ogar, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbah said available security information pointed towards the men of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), who came in several SUVs, among them a black Lexus SUV.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to be on the lookout for the criminals and the exhibits and report same to security agencies.

"We just rounded off our Security Council meeting where we discussed, among other things, about the gruesome killing of our policemen, men of the Enugu State Police Command by criminals suspected to be members of the ESN.

"Let me say this bestial and cold-blooded action cannot be condoned in Enugu State.

"I have given my directives to the security agencies that there must be no hiding place for these criminals in Enugu State. We must use everything necessary to hunt down, arrest, and bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have also placed a bounty of ₦10 million as a reward to anyone, who would have any useful information that will lead to the arrest of these criminals," he said.

The governor enjoined members of the public to come forward, or call the police and other security agencies with any useful information that could lead to the arrest of the criminals.

He added that there was no room to accommodate vagabonds and miscreants in the state.

"We are going to do everything necessary to ensure that the ultimate sacrifice made by our valiant policemen does not go in vain. Our condolences go to the bereaved families. I will also ensure that as government, we are going to provide the necessary support to the bereaved families," he said.

The governor vowed to come after those who murdered the policemen and other security agents.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are going to deploy all the necessary technology and forces within our powers to track, capture and defeat them. Enugu State and indeed with the support of the security agencies, we are going to make life uncomfortable for those who do not want to live in a decent society," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don’t give up on Tinubu’s administration - APC chieftain begs Nigerians

Don’t give up on Tinubu’s administration - APC chieftain begs Nigerians

62-yr-old American who received new kidney from a pig in March is dead

62-yr-old American who received new kidney from a pig in March is dead

Governor promises ₦10m reward for anyone who helps find killers of 2 policemen

Governor promises ₦10m reward for anyone who helps find killers of 2 policemen

All Nigerian students will soon start taking a course to 'learn right values'

All Nigerian students will soon start taking a course to 'learn right values'

4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

Okonjo-Iweala wants more women in leadership positions

Okonjo-Iweala wants more women in leadership positions

I didn’t ask anyone to worship me — Wike replies Fubara as Rivers crisis worsens

I didn’t ask anyone to worship me — Wike replies Fubara as Rivers crisis worsens

Lawmakers want to know how many foreigners are living in Nigeria

Lawmakers want to know how many foreigners are living in Nigeria

Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Parents are in pain because of Bobrisky, Nigerians lament over cross-dressing

Parents are in pain today because of Bobrisky, Nigerians lament cross-dressing

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Gov AbdulRazaq excited as Kwara UTME candidates record impressive scores

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Traditional rulers wants Nigerians to pray for political leaders to succeed

President Bola Tinubu [Channels Television]

Tinubu's whereabouts unknown 7 days after Saudi Arabia trip