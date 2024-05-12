Governor promises ₦10m reward for anyone who helps find killers of 2 policemen

He said the government would use every resource at its disposal to bring the killers to book.

Mbah announced the reward while briefing newsmen after a State Security Council meeting at the Government House, Enugu, which also had in attendance, the state's Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu.

Others are the State Director, State Security Services, Theresa Egbunu; Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brig.-General Murtala Abu; and the State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Peter Ogar, among others.

Mbah said available security information pointed towards the men of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), who came in several SUVs, among them a black Lexus SUV.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to be on the lookout for the criminals and the exhibits and report same to security agencies.

"We just rounded off our Security Council meeting where we discussed, among other things, about the gruesome killing of our policemen, men of the Enugu State Police Command by criminals suspected to be members of the ESN.

"Let me say this bestial and cold-blooded action cannot be condoned in Enugu State.

"I have given my directives to the security agencies that there must be no hiding place for these criminals in Enugu State. We must use everything necessary to hunt down, arrest, and bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

"We have also placed a bounty of ₦10 million as a reward to anyone, who would have any useful information that will lead to the arrest of these criminals," he said.

The governor enjoined members of the public to come forward, or call the police and other security agencies with any useful information that could lead to the arrest of the criminals.

He added that there was no room to accommodate vagabonds and miscreants in the state.

"We are going to do everything necessary to ensure that the ultimate sacrifice made by our valiant policemen does not go in vain. Our condolences go to the bereaved families. I will also ensure that as government, we are going to provide the necessary support to the bereaved families," he said.

The governor vowed to come after those who murdered the policemen and other security agents.

