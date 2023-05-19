The sports category has moved to a new website.
Enugu gov-elect parading black market certificate - NYSC DG insists

Nurudeen Shotayo

The NYSC said Mbah has failed to convince anyone that the certificate he's parading was issued by the corps.

Enugu gov-elect parading market market certificate - NYSC DG insists.

This comes amid controversy surrounding the authenticity of the said certificate which Mbah submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as part of his credentials.

The Governor-elect, a Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, was declared winner of the 2023 Enugu State governorship election after a hard-fought contest with his Labour Party opponent.

However, it appears his victory is being threatened by the allegation of certificate forgery as being claimed by NYSC.

Sometime in February 2023, the NYSC, in response to an inquiry by a non-governmental organisation, released a letter disowning the certificate Mbah submitted to INEC.

The Governor-elect had fought back by filing a case against the corps demanding ₦20bn as compensation for the alleged damage the certificate controversy has done to his reputation.

But, the NYSC DG while, speaking during an Arise TV interview, restated the corps' position on the matter, insisting that Mbah's certificate is null and void.

Ahmed said, “He came to me and I called my director to confirm the certificate and we discovered that the certificate was fake and I told him…I wonder how elites who have gone to school will resort to black market certificates.

“Everyone knows how we issue our certificate in NYSC we don’t give it in hotel rooms or houses.”

