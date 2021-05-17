Enugu fire chief says INEC headquarters main building safe, 5 vehicles burnt

NAN reports that fire, whose cause is yet to be identified, broke out at the INEC headquarters in Enugu, located at No. 1 Achi Street, Independent Layout, at about 9:30 p.m.

He said that fire-fighters from the state’s fire service were able to put off the fire at about 10:30 p.m.

“Our timely intervention saved INEC headquarters Enugu from burning completely.

“We were able to quench the fire immediately as it tried to spread to the main building of the INEC Headquarters.

“It only gutted two seats, probably visitors seats at the corridors upstairs,’’ he said.

Earlier, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, told NAN at about 11p.m. on Sunday that he was on ground and taking control of the efforts to put off the fire.

Several calls made to INEC officials, especially the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), his deputies as well as INEC state Public Relations Officer was not answered.