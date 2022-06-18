Enugu dioceses bans Catholics from worshiping at Mbaka’s ministry

This comes on the heels of Mbaka's vitriolic attack on the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Pulse reports that Mbaka came under heavy criticisms after describing the frontline presidential candidate as a miser and stating boldly that the former Anambra governor will fail in his 2023 presidential bid.

According to Mbaka, Obi is “a stingy man” and “a joker” who cannot be Nigeria’s President, he remarked during one of his mid-week prayer activities.

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has since dissociated itself from Mbaka's vituperation, noting that his outburst against Obi amounted to a breach of Canon 220 of 1983 Code of the Canon Law that prohibited anyone from illegitimately harming the good name of a person.

In a letter personally signed by Bishop Onaga and addressed to ‘All the Clery, Religious and Lay Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Enugu’, all Catholic faithful were told to refrain from having anything to do with the Adoration Ministry, The Punch reported.

Onaga noted in the missive that Mbaka, having ignored the Church’s persistent directives, “and in fulfillment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Catholic Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.”

He also maintained that his decision was based on the fact that Mbaka's teachings and utterances were inconsistent with the teachings of the Catholic Church, and enjoined “all Christian faithful to keep praying for Fr. Mbaka.”

Read the letter below;

“To All the Clergy, Religious and Lay Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Enugu

“Dear Msgri, Frs., Bros. and Srs..

Dear People of God,

PASTORAL INJUNCTION ON ATTENDANCE TO CATHOLIC ADORATION MINISTRY CHAPLAINCY ENUGU

“In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu; capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings; and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry; and after having given him pastoral directives and guidelines for the Ministry Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated;

“and in fulfilment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and morals in Enugu Diocese, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Catholic Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.

“I enjoin all the Christian Faithful to keep praying for Fr. Mbaka and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu as I entrust him and the Diocese to the maternal care and protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles.”

Meanwhile, Mbaka recently apologised to Obi for calling him a stingy man.

This was contained in a statement issued by the clergyman on Friday, June 17, 2022.