Enugu CP visits family of police sergeant whose wife delivered triplets

The commissioner visited the family at the Nigeria Police Clinic, Enugu, where the healthy and bouncing triplets were delivered a day ago.

Reacting to the wonderful blessings to the Police Command in Enugu State on Wednesday, the CP thanked God Almighty for the successful delivery of the triplets.

He also prayed for His provision and preservation of the babies and family.

“After thanking the Almighty Allah, I have to commend the Officer in-charge of Medical in the Command, CSP (Dr.) Blessing Isi Ijiomah, and her team for a job well done.

“I am tasking the Command’s medical team to keep up the good work and ensure continuous excellent medical services delivery to police personnel and members of the public in this clinic,” he said.

Other senior officers that spoke during the visit enjoined public-spirited citizens to, as much as possible, support the family in the upkeep of the triplets.

Responding, Ochai thanked the commissioner for leaving his very busy office schedule to come and rejoice with his family.

“I will also thank who-is-who in the Command for the prayers and gift items freely and joyfully given to the babies.

“May good things and positive development continue to happen in the Command,” he said.