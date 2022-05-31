RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enugu CP says no cause for alarm over suspected natural gas-induced fire

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar, has assured residents and Caritas University community that ‘there is no cause for alarm’ over suspected natural gas-induced fire near the institution.

Mr Lawal Abubakar (PMNewsNG)
Abubakar gave the assurance following the outbreak of fire suspected to have been caused by under earth natural gas encountered during the drilling of a water borehole at Caritas University, Amorji-Nike, Enugu, on May 22.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu.

The commissioner said that frantic efforts were being made by relevant authorities to put out the fire.

He said: “The location of the fire incident, which does not seem to pose any obvious threat to human life and property, has been cordoned-off and secured to avoid any untoward incident.

“This is pending when the fire will be completely quenched by the already contacted authorities with relevant expertise, including the Federal and Enugu State Fire Services, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and others within the petroleum and natural gas industry.”

The commissioner, however, assured the residents of the state that further development would be duly communicated to the general public.

