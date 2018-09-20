news

A group, Security Watch Africa, has presented a confirmation letter for an international award to the Commissioner of Police in Enugu, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, for his exemplary performance on duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Danmallam is to receive an Award as “Best Conflict Resolving Police Chief in Africa’’ as well as Enugu State Police Command award of “Best Pro-active Police Command in West and Central Africa’’.

Handing over the letter on Thursday in Enugu, Managing Director of the group, Mr Patrick Agbambu, said that the commissioner was keenly selected by the panel of judges for the award because of his commitment and dedication to international best practices in policing.

Agbambu noted that Danmallam had made effective use of community policing in crime prevention, detection, fighting and prosecution of offenders.

“Danmallam’s intrinsic conflicts resolution disposition and pragmatism in community engagement has endeared police to the community and which in turn, has made Enugu State safest and most secured state in Nigeria,’’ he said.

The managing director also revealed that during the conference, the commissioner would also act as one of the lead discussant with the topic: “Peoples Centred National Security Framework’’.

Earlier, in his remark, International Assessor of Security Watch Africa, Mr Shina Philips, said that the 15th Africa Security Watch Award, Conference and Exhibitions is organized in partnership with Stellenbosch University, South Africa.

Philips noted that the event would draw people, especially security chiefs across the African continent.

Responding, Danmallam thanked the organisation for finding him and the command worthy of the recognition and also the role as lead discussant.

He assured the group that the command would continue in its community oriented policing principle for a safer and secured Enugu State.

NAN reports that the 15th Africa Security Watch Conference and Exhibition conferment Award will hold in November at Kairaba Beach Hotel, Banjul, Gambia.

The theme of the conference is “Effective Leadership and Good Governance: Panacea to Extremisms and Insecurity in Africa’’.