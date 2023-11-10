Enugu CP orders investigation into attack on vehicle conveying students
The commissioner also assured the residents of the state that further development on the matter would be made public.
Recommended articles
Uzuegbu also directed a manhunt of the said hoodlums who shot sporadically at a moving Golf car conveying students along the notorious Eke-Egede Road in Udi Local Government Area of the state.
It would be recalled that the incident happened at about 4 p.m. as the students were returning back home after school hours.
The incident led to the wounding and consequent death of a 12-year-old female student, while three others, who sustained injuries, are responding to treatment in an undisclosed hospital.
The commissioner also assured the residents of the state that further development on the matter would be made public.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng