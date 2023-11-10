Enugu CP orders investigation into attack on vehicle conveying students

Uzuegbu also directed a manhunt of the said hoodlums who shot sporadically at a moving Golf car conveying students along the notorious Eke-Egede Road in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

It would be recalled that the incident happened at about 4 p.m. as the students were returning back home after school hours.

The incident led to the wounding and consequent death of a 12-year-old female student, while three others, who sustained injuries, are responding to treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT