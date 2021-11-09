RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enugu community writes Buhari on alleged murder of traditional ruler

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Oruku Community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State has written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the alleged murder of its Traditional Ruler, Igwe Emmanuel Mbah.

Mba was reportedly shot dead by yet-to-be unidentified gunmen at about 4.30p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in his community.

In the letter signed by the Counsel to Oruku Caretaker Committee, Mr Okey Okoh, and made available to newsmen in Enugu on Monday, the community demanded justice over the dastardly act.

It was entitled, “Open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the Gruesome Murder of the Traditional Ruler of Oruku Community, Igwe Emmanuel Mbah”.

The community called for the prosecution of “those linked with the murder within the confines of the law”.

It specifically urged the president to direct the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, to “expediently look into the petition”.

It wondered why the suspect initially arrested in connection with the case should be released from detention by the police without trial.

The community noted that justice delayed is justice denied.

It, therefore, urged the president to ensure that all the necessary steps would be taken to ensure the matter received urgent attention.

It feared that some highly placed persons involved in the act might be working to obstruct justice in the case.

The letter read in part: “What baffles the public, Oruku indigenes and bereaved family is that since December 2020, the suspect has not started facing trial in court.

“Are there more to it than the eyes can see?”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Enugu State Government and IGP were both copied in the letter.

News Agency Of Nigeria

