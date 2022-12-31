Enugu community begs ex-customs controller to become traditional ruler.

The men, women, and youths made the request under the umbrella of Udi Town Progressives.

The Secretary of Igwe Cabinet, Udi Town, Chief Simeon Eze, said at the visit that the request had become important following the death of the Traditional Ruler of the town, Igwe Chris Ogakwu.

Eze said that Aneke had distinguished himself as the Traditional Prime Minister of the town.

He said that Aneke’s exemplary conduct made the community members ask him to ascend the traditional throne of Udi Town.

The secretary expressed delight that the request would eliminate rancour and in-fighting that sometimes characterised the process of choosing a new traditional ruler and president-general for the community.

He praised the community members for their conduct and said that Aneke had the capacity to deliver quality leadership and uphold the culture of the people.

The Women Leader of the community, Dame Ngozi Agu, applauded the men of Udi for toeing the path of peace and harmony in the process of selecting a new traditional ruler.

Agu said that Udi women would support steps to ensure smooth processes in choosing and crowning a traditional ruler of the town.

She said that the women were in support of the request.

A former National Assembly member from the area, Chief Tony Eneh, called on the state government to speed up the process of recognising Aneke as the Traditional Ruler of Udi.

He said that Aneke had been accepted by all.

Responding, Aneke said that he was shocked at the request.

He said that the request demonstrated the confidence the people had in him.

He praised members of Igwe Cabinet of Udi Town for coordinating activities well and maintaining peace in the community since the death of Ogakwu two years ago.

While accepting the request, Aneke vowed to serve the community wholeheartedly, adding that he would ensure peaceful co-existence.