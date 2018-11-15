Pulse.ng logo
Enugu Assembly passes legislative financial autonomy bill

This followed the adoption of the report of the Joint Committee on Rules, Business and Appropriation presented at the plenary on Thursday.

Enugu Assembly play Enugu Assembly passes legislative financial autonomy bill (Vanguard)

The Enugu State House of Assembly has unanimously passed the bill for a law to provide for the management of its funds.

This followed the adoption of the report of the Joint Committee on Rules, Business and Appropriation presented at the plenary on Thursday.

Presenting the report, the Chairman, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu who is also the leader of the house explained they met on several occasions and did a painstaking job before making their resolutions public.

Following the submission of the report, Ezeugwu moved that the house be dissolved into a committee of a whole to deliberate on the report after which the bill passed the final and the third reading.

The Speaker, Mr Edward Ubosi said the bill when accented to by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, would make the house to be financially autonomous to control its Federal Allocations and other financial entitlements without interference from the executive.

He expressed the view that the house would from 2019 begin to enjoy the financial freedom and manage its resources.

