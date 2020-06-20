This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Communication, Mr Jeff Mbah on Saturday in Enugu.

Mbah said that Ubosi gave order as a precautionary measure following the death of Mr Chijioke Ugwueze, member representing Isi-Uzo Constituency.

“The speaker has ordered the immediate shutdown of the assembly complex for decontamination.

” Also the suspension of all activities in the complex till further notice.

”Our heartfelt sympathy go to Ugwueze family, the wife, the children, the people of Isi-Izo Constituency and all our distinguished colleagues in the house and the State Government for the irreparable loss, ” Mbah said