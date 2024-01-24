ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Until Igbos thank God, they'll continue to suffer - Enugu Archbishop cautions against war calls

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Bishop asked the elders to educate and direct the youths on the right path, to avoid mistakes that can push the Igbo nation into another civil war.

Pioneer Archbishop of the Enugu Anglican Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Amos Madu [Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)]
Pioneer Archbishop of the Enugu Anglican Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Amos Madu [Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)]

Recommended articles

He said that those making the call did not witness the 30-month Nigerian civil war between 1967 and 1970, adding that they were ignorant of what they were asking for. Madu said this in Enugu on Wednesday while interacting with newsmen on a topic he titled “End of Civil and Unfulfilled Gratitude to God by Ndi Igbo: A Way Forward”.

The Anglican prelate said that life during the war was genocidal, unbearable and extremely tough, as many children and adults died of starvation and curable diseases. According to him, mothers at that time cooked food without salt, fish, meat or vegetables, noting that it was an experience no one should ever dream of.

The Bishop asked the elders to educate and direct the youths on the right path, to avoid mistakes that can push the Igbo nation into another civil war. He said that the Igbos had failed to thank God for stopping the war, noting that everybody was surprised when the war ended in 1970.

ADVERTISEMENT

We should always remember January 15 every year to honour God for what he had done for the Igbos.

“Only one diocese has done it in 2023 but many did it this year because of the awareness, and the declaration that the Igbos should wake up from their slumber because they have stayed long in the wilderness, self-imposed slavery and bondage.

“We have been struggling for freedom from this self-imposed slavery and bondage."

Addressing what he called the Igbo dilemma, which has destabilised their plans, Madu said “It has been conclusively realised that the predicament and the resultant general downturn of lives and fortunes of Ndigbo is traceable to what Igbos are doing and more to what they have failed to do.

“Guided by the Holy Spirit of God, Ndigbo have forgotten that they fought a deadly civil war from 1967 to 1970, and so have forgotten to express gratitude to God in appreciation of what God has done for them during and after the war.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned “Until the Igbos acknowledge and thank God for his divine intervention, they will continue to suffer."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC set for Akoko North-East/West Federal Constituency election in Ondo State

INEC set for Akoko North-East/West Federal Constituency election in Ondo State

President Bola Tinubu embarks on private visit to Paris, France

President Bola Tinubu embarks on private visit to Paris, France

Presidency warns those playing ‘dirty politics’ with CBN, FAAN relocation

Presidency warns those playing ‘dirty politics’ with CBN, FAAN relocation

Until Igbos thank God, they'll continue to suffer - Enugu Archbishop cautions against war calls

Until Igbos thank God, they'll continue to suffer - Enugu Archbishop cautions against war calls

UNICEF calls for more education funding in North East Nigeria

UNICEF calls for more education funding in North East Nigeria

He’s not with us - DSS denies arrest of Miyetti Allah President

He’s not with us - DSS denies arrest of Miyetti Allah President

Restore power within 7 days or face mass protest - Ibadan communities warn IBEDC

Restore power within 7 days or face mass protest - Ibadan communities warn IBEDC

Former Anambra Governor Obiano denies ₦40 billion corruption charges

Former Anambra Governor Obiano denies ₦40 billion corruption charges

Ndume accuses ‘Lagos Boys’ of misleading Tinubu to relocate FAAN, CBN depts

Ndume accuses ‘Lagos Boys’ of misleading Tinubu to relocate FAAN, CBN depts

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Gov Makinde

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the scene of the Ibadan explosion on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. [Twitter:@oyostategovt]

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun [Twitter:@NPF]

IGP launches special intervention squad to tackle insecurity in FCT