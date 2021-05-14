Another INEC office destroyed by fire

The commission's office in Obollo-Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State was gutted by fire late on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

The fire was eventually extinguished by first responders who prevented it from spreading to other buildings in the area.

Police authorities believe that the fire may have been caused by a power surge due to sudden power supply to the building, but investigations are ongoing.

The Enugu incident happened only days after INEC's office in Ohafia local government area of Abia was torched by unknown arsonists.

All electoral materials and office equipment were destroyed, but no member of staff was injured.

The incidents follow a string of similar fire outbreaks that have affected INEC offices, with arson and electrical faults usually responsible.