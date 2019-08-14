From July 30 to August 23, 2019, entries will be received from anyone with cutting-edge technological solutions that demonstrate a strong potential to transform the education system in Nigeria. By ‘anyone’, we mean ‘anyone’, including but not limited to students, teachers, developers, designers, fintechs, tech companies etc.

Union Bank acknowledges that innovation is important if we are to achieve the prosperous Nigeria we all dream about. That’s why each year since 2017, we have organised annual editions of The Innovation Challenge with the aim of discovering and supporting innovative ideas and solutions that solve social and business issues. This year, the competition which is being organised in partnership with VHA Services, will focus on unearthing education technology solutions, emphasising Union Bank’s focus on supporting the Nigerian education sector.

At the end of the entry period, up to 10 shortlisted entries will be unveiled and the successful applicants invited to participate in an accelerator programme providing them with access to coach-mentors, and a community of education stakeholders and strategic partnerships.

Following a pitch, the top three winners will be announced during edu360, Union Bank’s annual flagship education event scheduled to hold in October this year.

These top three winning entries will receive total funding support of 5 Million Naira towards scaling their solutions, and venture support including provision of specialised support based on their specific project needs. They will also receive advisory regarding the deployment and management of funding received.

So if you’re as passionate as we are about developing the education sector, click here to read more information and submit your entry.

For more updates, follow Union Bank on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and the hashtag #UBNEdTech19

Terms and conditions apply.

