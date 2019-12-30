The US ‘Super 50 Offer’ is currently the lowest package offered by any Nigerian network operator to customers traveling to the USA. Calls within the U.S and calls to Nigeria are charged at N50 per minute; incoming calls at N50 per minute; SMS at N50 per page; while PAYG data is now N50/MB. This offer is in partnership with renowned US Telecom Company, AT&T.

The UAE ‘Super 50 Offer’ is in partnership with Etisalat UAE. On it, customers enjoy discounted rates for voice calls at N50 within UAE and calls back to Nigeria, SMS at N25 per SMS, and data at N25 per MB. Customers also benefit from free 100 minutes per month to receive calls on recharge of N5000 threshold.

The ‘Euro Afrique Offer’ gives customers the opportunity to make calls at N100 per minute within top European and African destinations and calls back to Nigeria.

The ‘Euro Afrique Offer’ is in partnership with carriers like Vodafone, Orange, Vodacom, and Airtel networks in Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Sweden and The Netherlands. Customers travelling to African countries including Egypt, Congo DR, Botswana, Morocco, Mozambique, Ivory Coast and South Africa, will also enjoy the offer.

To enjoy 15GB of data in Nigeria or 200MB while roaming at these destinations; all you need do is dial the activation code *4184*1# at the cost of N5,000 with 30 days’ validity.

