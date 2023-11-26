England charity offers lifelines to millions of visually-impaired Nigerians

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the initiative is being spearheaded by a Briton of Nigerian extraction, Ms Tope Songonuga.

NAN also learnt that the endeavour will be extended to other cities in Southwestern Nigeria in due course, to give hope to millions of people with visual impairments.

Records show that an estimated 4.25 million people in Nigeria have visual impairment issues with cataracts and glaucoma identified as dominant and the main cause of blindness in the West African country.

Speaking in a telephone interview with a NAN correspondent in Abuja on Sunday, Songonuga, the Chief Executive Officer of Seeing Hearts Foundation, confirmed that her team had been putting things together to move into the field in Lagos and Ibadan.

She, however, pointed out that the foundation had been supporting visually impaired people in the two cities since 2022, noting that more people would be captured to benefit from the initiative soon.

According to her, the project is being coordinated with other strategic partners of the foundation, including Mrs Funmi Adetola-Francis and Miss Boluwaseto Adenuga.

“Our vision is to create a world where everyone has equal access to information, opportunities and experiences, regardless of their level of vision.

“This vision is being manifested through the provision of practical support to the visually-impaired, to ensure that individuals with visual impairments have the financial resources they need to lead independent, fulfilling and dignified lives.’’

The chief executive officer said that the foundation’s vision encompassed holistic and multi-faceted approaches with five key pillars to change the lives of virtually impaired people for the better.

According to her, the pillars include using education to empower people with visual impairments.

Songonuga said that the vision also entailed providing educational opportunities and training programmes to equip affected individuals with skills and knowledge to navigate their surroundings, access information and pursue their life goals.

She said that the foundation would also give practical and sustainable support mechanisms through direct financial assistance to individuals with visual impairments.

Songonuga further said that the charity was keen on promoting access to employment opportunities and vocational training that would enable concerned individuals to develop marketable skills and achieve financial independence.

