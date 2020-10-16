A truck smashed cars belonging to protesters who have been calling for an end to police brutality since October 8, 2020.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, October 16, at the Lekki-Epe toll gate, according to eyewitnesses.

It is unclear if the truck driver was hired to do the damage, at the time of reporting.

Some accounts say the truck driver lost control.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has repeatedly assured protesters that they will be protected and that their rights to protest peacefully will be respected.

Protesters across Nigeria have been demanding for police reforms for well over a week with the #EndSARS hashtag.

The government responded by dissolving the notorious police unit, SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad), but protesters are demanding for the arrest and prosecution of police officers who have killed scores of young Nigerians in recent times.

Busy roads in Lagos like the Lekki-Epe and Lekki-Ikoyi expressways have been closed to traffic by protesters as they press home their demands.

Overnight and sit-in protests have been ongoing across Nigeria as well.

There have been clashes involving thugs and protesters on one hand and thugs and police officers on the other.

At least 15 people have died since the #EndSARS protests were reignited last week.

The federal government has since accepted the 5-point demands of the protesters.