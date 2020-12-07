Acting on intelligence reports, a team of police officers and soldiers stormed the Lekki toll gate on the morning of Monday, December 7, 2020 to dispel #EndSARS protesters.

There have been reports that the protests against police brutality, which were quashed by armed soldiers and police personnel in October, will be revived this week.

Most activists have been calling for a second wave of the protests on social media.

Armed soldiers had arrived at the Lekki toll gate, one of the venues of the nationwide protests on October 20, 2020, and shot live rounds at peaceful protesters.

Many reportedly died and were left injured from the shootings.

The government has done its best to deny that there were casualties on the night.

Businesses were looted and government properties were burnt to the ground in the wake of the Lekki shootings.

The homes of some politicians were also looted and torched in the wake of the protests.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial and economic capital, bore most of the brunt of the arsonists.

The police and President Muhammadu Buhari have warned that future #EndSARS protests will not be tolerated.

At the time of reporting, the police vans are still patrolling the Lekki toll area. Eyewitnesses say there are no protesters at the venue just yet.

Police and soldiers have also been patrolling Ikeja in an apparent show of force move.

There are reports that some #EndSARS protesters hit the streets of Osogbo, the Osun state capital.