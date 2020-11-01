Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC – Lagos West), has called for the provision of urgent grant from the Federal Government to enable the Lagos State Government to rebuild and replace destroyed public facilities during the violence that trailed the EndSARS protest in the state.

Adeola, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, also suggested that Lagos State be accorded a Special Status, following the massive destruction during the violence.

Adeola’s calls are contained in a statement by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, in Abuja on Sunday.

Adeola, who was among the South-West Senators briefed by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on destruction of public and private properties across the state said agitations for a special status for Lagos had been on over the years.

According to him, the earlier request for special status for Lagos from well-meaning Nigerians and residents of the state is hinged on the position of Lagos as the nation’s economic nerve centre, former Federal Capital with many federal infrastructures and presence of high population from all Nigerian tribes.

He said the resources of the state government could not adequately cater for the over 20 million Nigerians resident in the state.

“From what we saw during our visit to Lagos State, it is clear that Lagos State Government cannot handle the rebuilding of infrastructure and facilities destroyed alone as the destruction in Lagos is larger than those of other states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) put together.

“The issue of special status for Lagos state has again been brought to the front burner following fallouts of the protest against extra-judicial killings and Police brutality.

“It is necessary at this time to state that when the federal government makes Covid-19 interventions to assist the states with N1 billion each, Lagos state should be more favourably treated."

Adeola said such a grant from the federal government at this period is ultimately in national interest, noting that Nigerians from all parts of the country resident and doing business in Lagos state will benefit.

On the special grant for Lagos, he said there was the real possibility that the operations of many revenue-generating agencies and other federal institutions located in Lagos will be greatly impeded without urgent rebuilding and replacing of the destroyed properties.

He commended the Lagos state Governor, for his handling of the crisis within the power and resources available to him.