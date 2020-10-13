Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this while addressing the EndSARS protesters at the Lagos House of Assembly gate, Alausa, Ikeja.

The compensation fund will be completely supervised by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) appointed by members of the public.

Sanwo-Olu called on the protesters to send the list of everyone that had fatal encounters with SARS in Lagos.

He said that government would identify the families and ensure that they were compensated.

The governor said that he fully identified with the EndSARS struggle, knowing that many youth had been battered, and he felt their pain.

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined protesters to condemn police brutality in Nigeria. [Twitter/@gboyegaakosile]

He said that in fulfilment of one of the requests made by the protesters, all those arrested had been released without any condition.

Sanwo-Olu further promised to convey the requests of the protesters to President Muhammadu Buhari, some of which are increment in police salary, as well as Justice for those killed by the Police.

Recall that the governor, on Monday, addressed some of the protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate where he expressed solidarity with them.