Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu, the Traditional Ruler of Ibagwa Nike Community in Enugu East Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State, made the call at a news conference in Enugu on Wednesday.

The monarch said that Iloamauzor, who was married to his younger sister, Ngozi, died after he was reportedly hit by a stray bullet during the EndSARS protest in Surulere, Lagos.

He said that the news of Iloamauzor’s death “came to us as a rude shock”.

According to him, the deceased, who worked as a driver, was said to be conveying his boss to an event, when the incident happened.

“I received a call from his boss on Tuesday that they ran into a traffic jam caused by a protest by youths calling for the disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad and police reform.

“The man said that due to the delay in vehicular movement caused by the long procession of protesters, his driver stepped out of the wheel and leaned in front of the car.

“It was while standing there that a stray bullet hit him in the neck, leaving him dead,” the monarch, who spoke on behalf of the deceased’s family, said.

He said that the family was impressed with the Lagos State Government’s intervention in the matter.

“However, we want a thorough investigation into the incident. We are crying for justice.

“We want the Inspector-General of Police and Federal Government to know that the victim of the October 13 incident in Surulere is from Enugu State.

“We want the family to be fully compensated to be able to take care of the people he left behind,” Ugwu said.

Also, the younger brother of the deceased, Tobias, said that his late brother was the bread winner of their family and described his death as a big loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased hailed from Amofia Ibuzor Amaokwe in Udi LGA of the state.