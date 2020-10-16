Speaking through his spokesman, Mr Stephane Dujarric, in New York on Thursday, Guterres said the UN was ready to “accompany Nigeria in those efforts”.

While noting that he was keenly following the ongoing protests, the UN chief urged the country’s security forces to exercise “maximum restraint” in their response.

“The Secretary-General is following the protests in Nigeria calling for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and an end to human rights violations allegedly committed by security agencies.

“The Secretary-General stresses the importance of respect for peaceful protests and freedom of assembly and calls on the security forces to exercise maximum restraint in the policing of the demonstrations.

“He welcomes the decision by the Government of Nigeria to disband the Special Anti-robbery Unit and undertake broader police reforms.

“He expresses the readiness of the United Nations to accompany Nigeria in those efforts,” Dujarric said.