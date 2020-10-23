The Commandant, NSCDC, Lagos State Command, Mr Paul Ayeni, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday, that the directive came from the Commandant -General (CG) of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana.

Ayeni said that the directive was for all NSCDC formation across the states to reinforce deployment to protect nation’s critical infrastructure and assets in their domain following the #EndSARS protests in some parts of the country.

ALSO READ: Hoodlums vandalise FRSC Lagos office — Sector Commander

The Lagos NSCDC commandant, said that he personally led some of his personnel to some critical areas because of massive #EndSARS protesters in the areas.

He said that some of the infrastructures the corps were positioned to guard include: “the General Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos State Government Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Third Mainland Bridge, Ikoyi and Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centers, Railways.

“The Eko Electricity Distribution Company, (EKEDC) and all Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipelines within the state, Ikeja Shopping mall, among others.”

The commandant reiterated that the corps would not relent in executing all mandates bestowed on it.

ALSO READ: #EndSARS: 1 dead as Police station burn in Lagos

“For instance, about 30 corps from the command were posted to monitor Ikoyi prisons and its environments, while 64 corps were posted to Maximum Correctional centre in Kirikiri and its environments.

“The corps in conjunction with other security agencies foiled the attempted jailbreak at Ikoyi prison on October 22,” he said.

The commandant urged Lagos residents to report cases insecurity or violation of human rights to the corps, with a promise of taking appropriate steps.