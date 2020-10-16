#EndSARS protesters at the Lagos State House of Assembly rejected food and soft drinks donated by Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, the Chairman of National Union of the Road Transport Workers in the state on Friday, October 16, 2020.

The protesting youths rejected the food in reaction to the attacks unleashed on them by thugs at the Alausa area of the state.

The youths accused MC Oluomo of sending the hoodlums to attack and disrupt their peaceful protests, but his spokesperson, Jimoh Buhari denied the allegation.

Responding to the allegation on Thursday, Buhari said, “We have no hand in the attacks. People should stop accusing us wrongly. Were the thugs wearing NURTW uniforms? Is MC Oluomo holding a political office? He has no hand in the case.”

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo (Nairaland)

However, in an attempt to endear himself to the protesters, the NURTW boss sent food, soft drinks and water branded with his name to the youths.

The refreshments were reported to have been brought to the youths at Alausa in a white van.

Some protesters, who were oblivious of the donor had collected the items and drunk the drinks before one of them called their attention to MC Oluomo’s picture on the packs.

Triggered by this, the youths pelted the van with empty bottles alleging that the NURTW boss wanted to poising them.

The driver reportedly zoomed off immediately.

Nigerian youths have for over a week been protesting against police brutality often perpetuated by the recently-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The youths are also demanding a total overhaul of the Force.

The protests have, however, intensified despite the dissolution of SARS by the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed on Sunday, October 11, 2020.