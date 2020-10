Senate on Tuesday at plenary urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as soon as possible address the nation on issues of EndSARS protest in the country.

It also urged the protesting youths to stop the protest to allow the Federal Government address their demands.

ALSO READ: The police has banned all protests in Lagos

Senate resolutions was sequel to a point of order motion on “Matters of Urgent National Importance” brought by Sen. Biodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti).

Details later.