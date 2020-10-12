The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security personnel were seen across some strategic locations at the state secretariat to forestall any form of violence by the protesters.

Many youths were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions on them as they marched from the old Nelson Mandela Freedom Park to Osun State Secretariat, Abere.

The inscriptions read “EndSARS now,’’ “Stop Killing Us,’’ “Enough of the Killings,’’ “We Demand an Executive Order Disbanding Terrorist Squad,’’ among others.

Mr Akanji Adabalara, one of the conveners of the protest, told NAN that the essence of the protest was to demand an executive order by the president to disband the squad.

EndSARS protesters take to the streets in Osogbo to demand an end to police brutality and the disbandment of the notorious police Unit. [Twitter/@arowolo_fatai]

Adabalara noted that the Inspector General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu’s comment recently on the disbanding of the squad was not satisfactory, there must be an executive order by the president.

“We heard that the Inspector General of Police has disbanded SARS and even planning to redeploy them to other units of the force.

“The president must come out and address the entire nation by issuing an executive order disbanding the squad which has raised concerns among many Nigerians,’’ he said.