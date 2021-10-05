Owolabi adjourned the case until Oct. 23 for hearing.

The defendant, 27, who resides at 1, Arikewuyo Street in Orile Agege, is being tried for arson and burglary.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo told the court that the defendant allegedly committed offence on Oct. 20, 2020 at Orile Agege Police Station during the Endsars protest.

Odugbo alleged that the police in their hideout saw the face of the defendant among many others as one of the people that set ablaze the police station.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant and others at large burgled the police station and carted away an AK 47 and other ammunition before setting the station ablaze.