Court remands artist for allegedly setting ablaze police station during Endsars protest

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded an artist, Sodiq Busari in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly setting ablaze the Orile Agege Police Station during the ‘Endsars’ protest.

One of the police stations set on fire on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 by hoodlums in the Orile area of Lagos (Nairametric)
The Chief Magistrate, Mr L. A. Owolabi, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that the case file should be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice.

Owolabi adjourned the case until Oct. 23 for hearing.

The defendant, 27, who resides at 1, Arikewuyo Street in Orile Agege, is being tried for arson and burglary.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo told the court that the defendant allegedly committed offence on Oct. 20, 2020 at Orile Agege Police Station during the Endsars protest.

Odugbo alleged that the police in their hideout saw the face of the defendant among many others as one of the people that set ablaze the police station.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant and others at large burgled the police station and carted away an AK 47 and other ammunition before setting the station ablaze.

He said the offence contravened sections 330 and 341 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

