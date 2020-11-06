Mr Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), counsel to the Lagos State Government wanted the panel to watch only portions of the 24-hour footage relevant to its assignment, while Mr Adesina Ogunlana, his counterpart, representing #EndSARS protesters, insisted that the entire footage must be watched.

The footage was a recording of events at the Lekki tollgate, Lagos, on Oct. 20 where protesters were allegedly shot to death.

Counsel to the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), manager of the tollgate, tendered the footage when Mr Abayomi Omomuwasi, the managing director took the witness stand and it was admitted as exhibit by the nine-man panel headed by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi.

The panel ruled, however, that the entire footage would be watched.

The footage, which started playing from 12 a.m. of Oct. 20 showed dark scenery at the beginning with vehicles parked around the tollgate plaza and large clusters of #EndSARS protesters milling around.

It was still playing at the time of filing this report.