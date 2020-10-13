The Presidential Panel on the Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has approved a list of fresh demands made by protesters who have demonstrated in the streets against police brutality over the past week.

After days of sustained protests, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, earlier this week dissolved the notorious SARS unit following its history of abuse of power and mandate.

However, protests already scheduled for this week have gone ahead with more planned as protesters are pressing for more comprehensive police reform.

The presidency announced in a statement on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 that the panel has approved the fresh demands after a multi-stakeholders meeting.

According to President Muhammadu Buhari's aide, Femi Adesina, the panel reaffirmed the constitutional rights of Nigerians to peaceful assembly and protest, and further affirmed the sanctity of life of every Nigerian and the role of the Police in protecting them.

Adesina said the panel affirmed the five-point demand as genuine concerns that will be addressed by the government.

Protests have especially turned bloody as police officers have used force or opened fire on protesters, with deaths recorded in Lagos and Oyo over the past few days.

Many protesters have also been arrested and assaulted by police officers for participating in the protests.

Demands approved by the panel includes an order for the IGP to halt the use of force against protesters, and order the unconditional release of arrested protesters.

The panel also recommended the psychological evaluation, training and retraining of disbanded SARS officials prior to redeployment to other units of the Force.

An independent investigation panel is also to be set up, within one week, to probe violations of human rights by the defunct SARS and other segments of the Force.

"An open call for Memoranda from members of the public whose rights have been violated by the defunct SARS and other segments of the Police will be released by the Commission within one week," the statement said.

The panel said it is important that immediate steps are taken to restore public confidence and trust in the Police.

The panel had first presented a report on SARS reform to President Buhari on June 3, 2019.

The president had directed Adamu to work out the modalities for the implementation of the report within 3 months.

The panel said in Tuesday's statement the proposed reforms will be anchored on the basis of the White Paper on the report submitted last year.

The report was jointly authored by the Police, National Human Rights Commission, and the Federal Ministry of Justice.